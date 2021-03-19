© Instagram / Janet Jackson





Janet Jackson to be subject of 2022 series and Janet Jackson surprises UCLA gymnast on FaceTime after dance routine set to her music goes viral





Janet Jackson surprises UCLA gymnast on FaceTime after dance routine set to her music goes viral and Janet Jackson to be subject of 2022 series





Last News:

House passes bill opening door to citizenship for Dreamers and other immigrants.

Armie Hammer accused of raping woman and 'other acts of violence' in 2017.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier review: MCU returns to epic thriller territory.

Clearing and cooler tonight and Friday.

Baltimore closed a church for COVID violations. It held a service anyway, and its pastor argued against masks.

«Expert» hackers used 11 zerodays to infect Windows, iOS, and Android users.

Belton native and longtime law enforcement officer passes away at age 63.

The Securities and Politics Commission.

NCIS analyzes, consolidates and structures Navy criminal investigations data for better results.

Movie reviews: The Courier and Happily.

Florida bill would ban transgender girls, women from participating in female youth and college sports.

Only one positive COVID-19 test at NCAA women's tournament.