© Instagram / Chelsea Handler





Chelsea Handler calls out Piers Morgan in resurfaced video: ‘Some a**holes stay the same’ and Andrew Cuomo Said the Pandemic Is the Reason He Ghosted Chelsea Handler





Andrew Cuomo Said the Pandemic Is the Reason He Ghosted Chelsea Handler and Chelsea Handler calls out Piers Morgan in resurfaced video: ‘Some a**holes stay the same’





Last News:

UN report: Too much prejudice against old and young in world.

MILLENNIAL MONEY: Conquer phone call fears and save money.

TV Talk: Disney+ debuts latest Marvel series, 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier'.

Senate confirms Xavier Becerra '80 JD '84 as health and human services secretary.

Woman Injured in Eureka After Vehicle Hit Her and Fled – Redheaded Blackbelt.

New Guidelines Allow Nursing Home Visitations.

Global Middle and Large Passenger Car Market (2021-2026) with Top Growth Companies: BMW, Honda, Cadillac, Toyota, Volvo – KSU.

Man discovers Twirl and Flake bars are basically the same.

The two-year wait for a terminal ovarian cancer diagnosis, and the disease that kills more woman than our roads.

Photograph of unconcisous assault victim posted online.

CBA VS Afterpay: Who will win the BNPL battle in Australia?

McDavid scores twice, Edmonton Oilers edge Winnipeg Jets 2-1.