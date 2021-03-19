© Instagram / Maluma





Maluma Receives Multi-Platinum Certification on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and How Maluma went global in ten years





How Maluma went global in ten years and Maluma Receives Multi-Platinum Certification on The Ellen DeGeneres Show





Last News:

Blustery and cold to end winter today. Spring warm up starting this weekend.

Raiders' run-and-gun game a test for SEC's Razorbacks.

Tesla Rival Rivian To Install Over 3,500 Fast EV Chargers And Another 10,000 Open To Public By 2023.

Gold and silver are trading higher heading into the EU session.

European stocks set to retreat as bond yield spike spooks global markets.

Whicker: Beat-up UCLA rallies to beat Michigan State in night of validation.

Sodium Hydrosulfide Market : Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights 2021-2025 – KSU.

Why a Big Mac costs more in Seattle than in Austin.

COVID: Travel agencies pitch 'vaccine vacations' to desperate Germans.

Micro Bioreactors Market Size, Status and Business Outlook 2021 – KSU.

Exclusive – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's heroes and villains will be «reborn» by the final episode.

Automotive Telematics Market Worth Observing Growth and Many More – KSU.