© Instagram / Portia de Rossi





Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi list $53.5M mansion and Ellen DeGeneres, Portia De Rossi Headed For ‘Shock Split?’





Ellen DeGeneres, Portia De Rossi Headed For ‘Shock Split?’ and Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi list $53.5M mansion





Last News:

In an Immigrant Family, the Tension Between Freedom and Duty.

Mild and breezy to start the weekend, along with enhanced fire risk.

A bill-passing frenzy, a rocket test, and notes on hurricane season: Down in Alabama.

Doctors Found Jet Fuel in This Veteran's Lungs. He Can't Get Full Benefits.

'Summer House': Hannah Berner's Psychic Predicted Lindsay Hubbard and Luke Gulbranson Hooked up in the Past?

IRI Acquires Retail Consumer Insights Provider Intelligent Shopper Solutions (ISS) from Kognitiv Corporation.

Global Sound Recognition Market to Reach $8.5 Billion by 2027.

Digestive Health Food and Drink Market Size 2021 Demand, Global Trend, News, Business Growth, Top Key Players Nestle, Arla Foods, Yakult Honsha, Danone, General Mills, etc – KSU.

Booker finalist Sunjeev Sahota pens multigenerational saga.

Low-dose aspirin could help hospitalized patients; seniors more likely to be reinfected, study suggests: Coro.

Tough for Chelsea and Manchester United but Liverpool and Tottenham handed big boost – who faces the h...

US charges Swiss hacker for data theft and leaks.