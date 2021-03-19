Scott Porter Once Felt Like ‘the New James Marsden,’ Always Playing the Nice Guy Who Never Gets the Girl and James Marsden's dog has died
© Instagram / james marsden

Scott Porter Once Felt Like ‘the New James Marsden,’ Always Playing the Nice Guy Who Never Gets the Girl and James Marsden's dog has died


By: Margaret Wilson
2021-03-19 16:01:09

Scott Porter Once Felt Like ‘the New James Marsden,’ Always Playing the Nice Guy Who Never Gets the Girl and James Marsden's dog has died


Last News:

James Marsden's dog has died and Scott Porter Once Felt Like ‘the New James Marsden,’ Always Playing the Nice Guy Who Never Gets the Girl

GRAINS-Soybeans and corn steadies while wheat weakness remains.

VERIFY.

The Worldwide Digital PCR and Real-time PCR Industry is Expected to Reach $7.6 Billion by 2025.

What we learned from today’s Champions League and Europa League draws.

Dennis Gates bet on himself and brought Cleveland State back to the NCAA tournament.

Podcast: Samsung's A-series event and Google's sleep-tracking display.

Calendar of events for things to do and see in South Florida.

Bond lowered for photographer and veteran charged in high-rise break-ins.

Cuomo Caves On Marijuana Homegrow And Equity Funding, Top New York Senator Signals.

LCS 2021 Mid-Season Showdown Winners' Bracket Round 1 Matchup Odds and Picks.

Canada's 1st Black Jewish female party leader took on anti-Semitism — and won.

  TOP