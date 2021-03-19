© Instagram / julie bowen





Sofia Vergara Shares Throwback Pics of Herself & Julie Bowen—& OMG Those Gowns and WandaVision: Modern Family’s Julie Bowen Praises Latest Episode





Sofia Vergara Shares Throwback Pics of Herself & Julie Bowen—& OMG Those Gowns and WandaVision: Modern Family’s Julie Bowen Praises Latest Episode





Last News:

WandaVision: Modern Family’s Julie Bowen Praises Latest Episode and Sofia Vergara Shares Throwback Pics of Herself & Julie Bowen—& OMG Those Gowns

2 Congresswomen Seek Diversity and Inclusion Data from Investment Firms.

Vergecast: The Snyder Cut, Samsung Unpacked 2021, and this week in EVs.

$17B Hartford highway plan includes tunnels, 3 new bridges and riverfront park; new neighborhood proposed in East Hartford.

Recipe of the Day: Sautéed Salmon and Cajun Cream Sauce.

Steve Bannon and SDNY battle over President Trump’s pardon.

March Madness live updates: The scores and moments you need to know from Friday at NCAA Tournament.

NCAA criticized for disparity in amenities, facilities at men's and women's basketball tournaments.

Sam Pace and the Gilded Grit release «Hot Blood».

Swiss rebuke China over human rights but stop short of curbing investment.

Your Burning Questions from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Interview — Answered.

'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' is ending, but the family's influence on body image isn't.