© Instagram / eartha kitt





When Eartha Kitt Condemned Poverty and War at the White House and Black History Spotlight: From Broadway to ‘Batman,’ Eartha Kitt left a mark





Black History Spotlight: From Broadway to ‘Batman,’ Eartha Kitt left a mark and When Eartha Kitt Condemned Poverty and War at the White House





Last News:

Destiny 2 Xur location and items, March 19-23.

Michigan cardiologist pays US government $2M for 'exploitative and improper' ordering practices.

If It Isn't Mother Nature, It Is Brother Hacker.

France recommends AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine only for those 55 and older, breaking with EU guidance.

Rockstar Bar opens this weekend at Las Vegas Golf Center on Las Vegas Strip.

Deadline for Mail-In Ballots for 79th District Election Approaches On Monday.

'The Conners' Crew Member Dies After Medical Emergency on the Set.

Lowcountry schools, doctors weigh in on 3-foot social distancing in classes.

Biden 'doing just great' after tumble on Air Force One stairs.

Man Seen Trying To Rob Woman At ATM.

La Jolla DPR approves plans for addition to historic home.

Democratic congressman moves to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress.