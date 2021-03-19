Julia Michaels on Being Nominated for Song of the Year Grammy with Boyfriend JP Saxe: 'It's Special' and Julia Michaels on Being Nominated for Song of the Year Grammy with Boyfriend JP Saxe: 'It's Special'
By: Emily Brown
2021-03-19 22:36:09
Julia Michaels on Being Nominated for Song of the Year Grammy with Boyfriend JP Saxe: 'It's Special' and Julia Michaels on Being Nominated for Song of the Year Grammy with Boyfriend JP Saxe: 'It's Special'
Julia Michaels on Being Nominated for Song of the Year Grammy with Boyfriend JP Saxe: 'It's Special' and Julia Michaels on Being Nominated for Song of the Year Grammy with Boyfriend JP Saxe: 'It's Special'
Chad Wolf: Biden admin's messaging and policies a 'disaster,' fueling migrant surge.
Return to Amish's Rosanna and Maureen Prepare to Leave Their 'Strict' Community: 'It'll Be Hard'.
'Time doesn’t stop; why should we?': three El Paso students win $1,000 grants to pursue careers.
Markus Golden plans to bring 'old-school dog mentality' to Arizona Cardinals' defense.
Three to See Saturday: SKirtsAfire extended, Ann Vriend sings and the MCU returns.
All Mainers age 16 and older to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in mid-April.
Fauci to Michigan: 'Hold off for a bit' on lifting COVID restrictions.
Three-wheeled motorcycle crash on Route 5 in Enfield.
Some analysts sour on AT&T's 5G prospects.
Live updates: Biden visits CDC in Atlanta stop, will meet with Asian American leaders in wake of shootings.
Montana's 'personhood' abortion ban advances on party-line House vote.
Partial human remains found on Fort Bliss near Border Patrol station.