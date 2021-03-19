© Instagram / cynthia nixon





Cynthia Nixon supporters remind voters 'what could have been' amid Cuomo's scandals and 'Sex and the City' star Cynthia Nixon spotted on $6M Tribeca house prowl





Cynthia Nixon supporters remind voters 'what could have been' amid Cuomo's scandals and 'Sex and the City' star Cynthia Nixon spotted on $6M Tribeca house prowl





Last News:

'Sex and the City' star Cynthia Nixon spotted on $6M Tribeca house prowl and Cynthia Nixon supporters remind voters 'what could have been' amid Cuomo's scandals

UF Plans For A «Largely Normal» Summer B and Fall.

De Bromhead and Blackmore bring Cheltenham to historic climax.

JTA and Agape Health kick off mobile vaccination program.

Top-seeded Illinois cruises past Drexel 78-49 to open NCAAs.

Council lifts some restrictions on football, other sports.

3 new books at Redlands library reflect on the pandemic and what’s changed.

Australia: Mrs Sippy returns on short rest for Bairnsdale Cup.

Barletta to decide on possible run for governor; Mastriano shows interest as well.

Report: Seahawks TE Jacob Hollister signing with Buffalo.

Taoiseach refuses to speculate on relaxing restrictions Coronavirus.

Olympic classic revisited as Taylor and Jonas confirm showdown 9 years on from London.