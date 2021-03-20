© Instagram / Clint Eastwood





15 Surprisingly Movie-like Clint Eastwood Facts You Didn't Know and Dirty Harry True Story: Was John Wayne Almost Cast Over Clint Eastwood?





15 Surprisingly Movie-like Clint Eastwood Facts You Didn't Know and Dirty Harry True Story: Was John Wayne Almost Cast Over Clint Eastwood?





Last News:

Dirty Harry True Story: Was John Wayne Almost Cast Over Clint Eastwood? and 15 Surprisingly Movie-like Clint Eastwood Facts You Didn't Know

Under fire for far-right bumper sticker and comments amid Capitol assault, Rep. Chris Miller rebuked by Illinois House.

20 courses in film, fashion, business, and more taught by celebrities.

European Commission has ‘completely FAILED’ and now Von der Leyen risks jab 'trade war'.

No immediate change in school reopening plans based on new CDC guidelines, Washington state officials say.

Unsealed indictment involving Proud Boys provides new information about attack on Capitol, according to federal investigators.

OK Senate considering bill to allow teachers to carry on campus.

Dan Campbell on newly-extended DL Michael Brockers: He’s one of few who can ‘wield the hammer of Thor’.

Burglar caught on camera breaking into car at Biscayne parking lot.

In the Locker Room with Audrey Kamal, Field Hockey Walk-On.

Gary Wettstein: A stain on Vallejo.

Intermountain Healthcare will still require masks after state mandate ends on April 10.

$1K reward offered in shooting of off-duty CPD officer on South Side.