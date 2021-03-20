© Instagram / Chris Pine





Chris Pine's Dad Was Not Sexy on This '70s Crime Show and Top 10 movie moments that made us love Chris Pine





Chris Pine's Dad Was Not Sexy on This '70s Crime Show and Top 10 movie moments that made us love Chris Pine





Last News:

Top 10 movie moments that made us love Chris Pine and Chris Pine's Dad Was Not Sexy on This '70s Crime Show

Judge rules Derek Chauvin murder trial will continue and stay in Minneapolis.

Covid-19 Pandemic: Live Updates and News for Mar. 20, 2021.

Health officials want to make sure NC vaccine distribution is ‘fast and fair’ as some providers open eligibility to all adults.

Minnesota income tax filing and payment extended to May 17.

Gov. Walz and Asian American leaders address hate crimes.

4D Imaging Radar: Addressing the Rising Complexity and Cost of Automotive Safety.

AC Milan Goalkeeper and Left Back Win AIC’s Top 11 Awards At Gran Gala del Calcio.

WrestleMania: Tickets on sale now for 2-night WWE event at Raymond James Stadium.

Applied Materials Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day.

‘The Office’: How Meredith met her boyfriend on set.

DraftKings Inc. Cl A stock outperforms market on strong trading day.