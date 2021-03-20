© Instagram / Molly Ringwald





'Pretty in Pink' at 35: Director Howard Deutch on film's famous lost ending and Molly Ringwald's theory that Duckie was secretly gay and Molly Ringwald Says Duckie From 'Pretty in Pink' Is Gay, and Should've Ended up With a 'Cute Guy'





'Pretty in Pink' at 35: Director Howard Deutch on film's famous lost ending and Molly Ringwald's theory that Duckie was secretly gay and Molly Ringwald Says Duckie From 'Pretty in Pink' Is Gay, and Should've Ended up With a 'Cute Guy'





Last News:

Molly Ringwald Says Duckie From 'Pretty in Pink' Is Gay, and Should've Ended up With a 'Cute Guy' and 'Pretty in Pink' at 35: Director Howard Deutch on film's famous lost ending and Molly Ringwald's theory that Duckie was secretly gay

Velasquez experiences a setback, Realmuto, Eflin and Haseley make progress – Phillies Nation.

Holyoke St Patrick’s road race and parade canceled this weekend.

The Weekly Run: A very bad loss, a fanbase's diminishing patience, and a coach's reaction.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day.

Trinity and Heritage split on the soccer pitch.

Shin Megami Tensei III Remaster Launches This May On Switch.

Dolphins put on stunning show off Ayrshire coast amid reports of orca sightings.

JU organizes experiential workshop on GST, its corporate applications.

New Pentagon No. 2 warns China's «aggressive» actions pose threat to global order.

Former Merrill Lynch adviser pleads guilty to $3M fraud.

Visa says DOJ to look into its debt practices in the U.S.

NCAA Apologizes to Women's Basketball Teams for Weight Room Inequities.