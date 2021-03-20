© Instagram / Marilyn Monroe





Huge Marilyn Monroe statue returning to Palm Springs and A Closer Look At Marilyn Monroe’s Surprisingly Minimalist Off-Screen Wardrobe





A Closer Look At Marilyn Monroe’s Surprisingly Minimalist Off-Screen Wardrobe and Huge Marilyn Monroe statue returning to Palm Springs





Last News:

DHHS issues Smoke Advisory for southeast and south central Nebraska.

Lane closures, traffic stops planned for Russell Viaduct bridge on Monday.

Gap Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day.

As March Madness descends on Indianapolis, the city struggles with some of its highest homicide numbers ever.

Paycom Software Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day.

Coty Inc. Cl A stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day.

FYI: There’s a rare sitewide sale on Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin right now.

Biden White House marijuana: Staffers asked to resign or work remotely after background check reveals past weed use.

The Evening Muse is making plans to re-open for live music.

NCAA Apologizes to Women's Teams for Weight Room Inequities.

Marin rain to yield to sunny start to spring.