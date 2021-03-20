© Instagram / James Franco





Oscars flashback 10 years ago to 2011: James Franco, Anne Hathaway fizzle; Natalie Portman, Colin Firth sizzle and 'Freaks and Geeks': Are James Franco and Busy Philipps Friends?





Oscars flashback 10 years ago to 2011: James Franco, Anne Hathaway fizzle; Natalie Portman, Colin Firth sizzle and 'Freaks and Geeks': Are James Franco and Busy Philipps Friends?





Last News:

'Freaks and Geeks': Are James Franco and Busy Philipps Friends? and Oscars flashback 10 years ago to 2011: James Franco, Anne Hathaway fizzle; Natalie Portman, Colin Firth sizzle

Archroma and Jeanologia Team on 'Cold' Denim Dyeing Process.

Wisconsin at North Carolina NCAA Tournament First Round Odds, Picks and Prediction.

Pandemic Or Not, Live Music And Events Are Coming Back. Here's Austin's Plan To Keep Folks Safe.

It's James Harden's show, and Nets are happy to be along for the ride.

RWJBarnabas Health webinar: Fears, Hesitation and Access.

March Madness: Michigan vs. Texas Southern odds, picks and prediction.

When cold hands and feet are a medical issue.

VLCTY Capital Inc. and BuildDirect Enter Into Letter of Intent to Complete Qualifying Transaction and Listing on the TSX Venture Exchange.

NCAA apologizes to women’s teams after viral photos, video on weight room inequities.

Dupree ready to play with hair on fire to help Titans' D.

Suspects Inflicted Fatal Injuries on Pelican, Officials Say.