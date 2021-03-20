Maximize your at-home workouts with over 60% off the Jillian Michaels fitness app and Jillian Michaels says she got COVID-19, warned against going to gyms

© Instagram / Jillian Michaels





Last News:

Biden condemns 'skyrocketing' hate crimes against Asian Americans in wake of deadly shooting.

Homeowners urge lawmakers to veto bill allowing businesses to buy and rent homes in their neighborhood.

Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Heming and Ex-Wife Demi Moore Wish Him a Happy Birthday: 'Our Blended Families'.

Idaho North Central District opens vaccinations to all people 35 and older.

ICC letter leaves Israel and Palestinians with one month to seek deferral.

Sharon Osbourne, like Piers Morgan, has been disguising cruelty as 'straight talk' for years.

NCAA tournament returns and so does 'Brackets With Daddy' challenge.

5 P.M. Weather Report.

Calling shots, not blocking them, Ewing leads Hoyas to NCAAs.

Restaurants, Fans Excited For March Madness.

EF-0 tornado touched down in Isle of Wight County; church damaged in Windsor.

Governor Gianforte: COVID-19 Vaccine Open to All Montanans on April 1.