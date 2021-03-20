© Instagram / Dakota Fanning





Sisters Elle and Dakota Fanning to Produce Crime Thriller Series Under Their New Production Company and Dakota Fanning to Play Susan Ford in Showtime Series ‘The First Lady’





Dakota Fanning to Play Susan Ford in Showtime Series ‘The First Lady’ and Sisters Elle and Dakota Fanning to Produce Crime Thriller Series Under Their New Production Company





Last News:

Central Lee unveils new elementary and middle school addition.

Olivia Munn, Chloe Bennet, and Dianne Doan speak out about the lack of support for Asian actresses.

Brad Stevens decides to stay in Boston – and the dream dies for #iubb.

‘Extremely Angry and Afraid': Asian Americans in North Texas React to Increasing Attacks During Pandemic.

Tamarac COVID-19 and Vaccine Update for March 19 • Tamarac Talk.

Frisco doughnut shop's special raises awareness about racism against Asians in US.

Glen Kamara says Ondrej Kudela racism denial a 'complete and utter lie'.

No. 8 seed Loyola holds off No. 9 seed Georgia Tech, 71-60.

Lawrence Street Shelter Gets First Renovations In 50 Years.

WAVotes NEWS: State budget writers working on spending plans for 2021-23, as policy committees wrap up hearings ahead of next legislative deadline.

President Biden gives speech on Atlanta attacks.