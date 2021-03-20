© Instagram / kiefer sutherland





Kiefer Sutherland Open to Reprising His Role as Jack Bauer on 24 and Kiefer Sutherland Talks ‘The Fugitive,’ More ‘24’ And Director Joel Schumacher





Kiefer Sutherland Talks ‘The Fugitive,’ More ‘24’ And Director Joel Schumacher and Kiefer Sutherland Open to Reprising His Role as Jack Bauer on 24





Last News:

North Dakota Game and Fish asks that Whooping Crane sightings be reported.

LA mayor says vaccines by ZIP code would have saved lives.

Bill introduced would prevent Idaho public schools from teaching 'racist and sexist' concepts.

Government Bodies And Mask Requirements.

BYU basketball vs. UCLA: How to watch, listen to NCAA Tournament game.

US military says a third of troops opt out of being vaccinated, but the numbers suggest it's more.

Philadelphia Eagles free agency tracker.

Oscar Goodman to Host Dinner at Las Vegas Steakhouse on Movie 'Casino'.

Byers' Beat: How attorneys got an all-white jury seated for assault on Black officer.

Schools weigh-in on New CDC Guidelines in the classroom.