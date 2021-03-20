© Instagram / nicholas hoult





Inside Nicholas Hoult's Split With Jennifer Lawrence and Golden Globes nominee profile: Nicholas Hoult (‘The Great’) earns first nomination after last-minute shift from supporting to lead





Inside Nicholas Hoult's Split With Jennifer Lawrence and Golden Globes nominee profile: Nicholas Hoult (‘The Great’) earns first nomination after last-minute shift from supporting to lead





Last News:

Golden Globes nominee profile: Nicholas Hoult (‘The Great’) earns first nomination after last-minute shift from supporting to lead and Inside Nicholas Hoult's Split With Jennifer Lawrence

NCAA Tournament scores, winners and losers: First round opens with historic upset and excitement abound.

Dickerson finding his rhythm as SF Giants round corner toward Opening Day.

Colorado officials say two COVID-19 variants on the rise.

Phillip Lindsay signs one-year contract with Houston Texans.

COVID-19 vaccine could be available to all Californians by May, Newsom says.

Jury selection in capital murder trial of accused cop killer to resume Monday.

Multiple key Alabama players to be limited throughout spring practice.

Jack in the Box manager stabbed after asking man to wear mask; suspect on run.

Chris Carson rumors: Free agent RB to re-sign with Seahawks, per report.

Agent -- Houston Texans, RB Phillip Lindsay agree to one-year deal.