© Instagram / sara bareilles





VIDEO: Sara Bareilles Sings 'Brave' on One-Year Anniversary of COVID-19 and VIDEO: Listen to Sara Bareilles Deliver the 'Turn Off Your Phone' Message in Japanese for WAITRESS In Japan





VIDEO: Sara Bareilles Sings 'Brave' on One-Year Anniversary of COVID-19 and VIDEO: Listen to Sara Bareilles Deliver the 'Turn Off Your Phone' Message in Japanese for WAITRESS In Japan





Last News:

VIDEO: Listen to Sara Bareilles Deliver the 'Turn Off Your Phone' Message in Japanese for WAITRESS In Japan and VIDEO: Sara Bareilles Sings 'Brave' on One-Year Anniversary of COVID-19

Broncos’ Justin Simmons signs four-year contract, becomes NFL’s highest-paid safety.

Wojnarowicz: F**k You F*ggot F**ker Review: A Queer Artist Gets His Due.

Denfeld community steps up for Carson Schulte.

Luis Castillo named Cincinnati Reds' Opening Day starter.

Online Apparel & Footwear Market Technological Growth 2020-2025 with Types, Applications and Top Companies – Cabell Standard.

Steelers look to be sitting on a pile of cash in 2022.

Funerals from COVID deaths cause financial burdens but help is on the way.

Work on first 750m wildlife underpass starts near Tadoba.

First-dose COVID-19 vaccination opportunities available.

Utah State Loses 65-53 to Texas Tech in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament.