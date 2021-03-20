© Instagram / alexis bledel





'Gilmore Girls': Alexis Bledel on the Storyline That Didn't Make 'a Lot of Sense for' Rory Gilmore and Alexis Bledel Wasn't Crazy About How 'Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life' Ended





'Gilmore Girls': Alexis Bledel on the Storyline That Didn't Make 'a Lot of Sense for' Rory Gilmore and Alexis Bledel Wasn't Crazy About How 'Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life' Ended





Last News:

Alexis Bledel Wasn't Crazy About How 'Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life' Ended and 'Gilmore Girls': Alexis Bledel on the Storyline That Didn't Make 'a Lot of Sense for' Rory Gilmore

Decision expected on overseas spectators at Games.

Board chiefs to dwell on climate dilemma at first global summit.

Texas A&M Women's Basketball reacts to NCAA Tournament amenities.

SoCal father of 4 survives COVID-19, which led to double pneumonia, spending 50 days on ventilator.

Long dormant volcano comes to life in southwestern Iceland.

Golden Knights trying to fit more fans into T-Mobile Arena.

Browns to sign Malik Jackson.

Government must move now to prevent a third wave of Covid-19.

DeSantis lowers vaccine age to 50, some thrilled but some say they won't take it.

Community Champion: Former San Eli Eagle headed to Women's NCAA Basketball Tournament.

Alaska Airlines Now Boarding Nonstop Flights From San Diego To Missoula, Montana.

Man stabs Jack in the Box manager after refusing to wear mask, police say.