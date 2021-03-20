Taron Egerton Has Finished Filming The Tetris Movie and Taron Egerton sports a moustache and grey suit while shooting new scenes for film Tetris in Aberdeen
By: Christopher Taylor
2021-03-20 05:54:10
Taron Egerton sports a moustache and grey suit while shooting new scenes for film Tetris in Aberdeen and Taron Egerton Has Finished Filming The Tetris Movie
Swimming and diving take home first place on their senior night.
Prep track and field results, 3/19.
VIDEO: Grizzlies’ Ja Morant puts nasty spin move on Draymond Green for tough finish.
PX column: 'Voters need to know who they are,' ex-Ohio Senate leader says of Larry Householder's statehouse supporters.
Trump’s derogatory tweet linked to rise in anti-Asian hashtags, study finds.
Johnston police respond to cow sighting, cow remains at large.
3/19 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Moore's review of Edge vs. Jey Uso to become special enforcer of the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Fastlane, Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax for the Smackdown Women's Championship, Big E and Apollo Crews interview.
High school football returns.
Long dormant volcano comes to life in southwestern Iceland.
Kevin Mandolese makes 43 saves to lead Senators over Marlies 3-2.