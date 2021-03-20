© Instagram / james taylor





Grammys 2021: James Taylor Wins Grammy for American Standard « American Songwriter and People gather beneath James Taylor Bridge in Chapel Hill to sing songs, celebrate his birthday





People gather beneath James Taylor Bridge in Chapel Hill to sing songs, celebrate his birthday and Grammys 2021: James Taylor Wins Grammy for American Standard « American Songwriter





Last News:

Task force on missing and murdered indigenous women meets.

NUTANIX 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Nutanix, Inc.

Windy and warmer Saturday.

Solid Waste director in Hamblen County terminated from position.

Legislative Medical Marijuana Program Headed to Conference.

Celtics fall below .500 following 107-96 loss to the Kings.

Man who accidentally shot girlfriend at Texas de Brazil sentenced to one year in jail on drug and gun charges.

Officials: No victims found after reported shooting at Six Flags Over Texas.

Women's Lacrosse Falls to Central Michigan, 17-4.