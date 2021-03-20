© Instagram / american psycho





The Actor Who Inspired Christian Bale's American Psycho Performance Isn't Who You Think and The actor who inspired Christian Bale’s portrayal of Patrick Bateman for ‘American Psycho’





The Actor Who Inspired Christian Bale's American Psycho Performance Isn't Who You Think and The actor who inspired Christian Bale’s portrayal of Patrick Bateman for ‘American Psycho’





Last News:

The actor who inspired Christian Bale’s portrayal of Patrick Bateman for ‘American Psycho’ and The Actor Who Inspired Christian Bale's American Psycho Performance Isn't Who You Think

Restrictions loosen on bars and restaurants starting tomorrow.

Aggies Edged by Florida, 3-1.

Restrictions loosen on bars and restaurants starting tomorrow.

Mark Bennett: Community will live with decision on high schools for decades.

Turkey's Erdogan Quits European Treaty on Violence Against Women.

Westbound lanes on I-4 closed after pedestrian hit.

Logistics Stall Ruling on Joining Two Trials for Defendants in Alleged MS-13 Murder Case.

COVID vaccinations come to Great Bethel.

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time.

Naperville-area high school students launch petition drive to end ban that prevents them from attending football games.