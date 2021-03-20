© Instagram / blade runner 2049





Blade Runner 2049 spin-off: Rick Deckard and Agent K’s story ‘will continue’ and Jared Leto Modeled His ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Contact Lenses After His Blind Performance Coach





Jared Leto Modeled His ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Contact Lenses After His Blind Performance Coach and Blade Runner 2049 spin-off: Rick Deckard and Agent K’s story ‘will continue’





Last News:

The American Bank Center is back in action with indoor, outdoor events planned.

Houston beats Cleveland State 87-56 as Sampson ties Wooden.

PCSD: Two-vehicle crash closes intersection at Flowing Wells and Wetmore.

Angelina Jolie 'Eager To Meet New And Interesting Men': Source.

Scientists still probing link between AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and blood clots.

It's time to register for the State Games.

Friday girls hoops roundup: Hart closes regular season with win over Shelby.

Mumbai Saga: John Abraham sells tickets, Emraan Hashmi shares glimpse of theatre echoing with whistles.

Some Restaurants Not On Board With Chicago’s Plan To Shut Down Streets For Outdoor Dining.

Tripler releases data on military vaccinations.