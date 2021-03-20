© Instagram / cinemark movies





Cinemark Movies 12 Theater closes its doors and Cinemark Movies 10 to reopen in Ashland





Cinemark Movies 10 to reopen in Ashland and Cinemark Movies 12 Theater closes its doors





Last News:

Rutgers vs Houston Odds and Picks.

Eugene J. Calcagni 1924-2021.

Opinion: Both parties have had concerns about Ga. election processes.

New York Yankees Recap: Deivi Garcia and Kyle Barraclough struggle mightily in Yankees loss to the Phillies.

Women working 5 to 9.

Religion news.

Friday Night Football.

Shreyas Iyer to continue as Delhi Capitals captain, Steve Smith to play mentor.

Deed to launch 'Shanta Fixed Income Fund' signed.

Texas Tech sweeps doubleheader with UTEP softball on Friday afternoon.

Two stake races on tap at Fonner.