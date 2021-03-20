© Instagram / crazy rich asians





‘Model minority’? Not in Bling Empire, Crazy Rich Asians and 4 more pieces of US media and The Director of ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Will Explore a String of High-Profile Chinese Art Heists in His Next Film





The Director of ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Will Explore a String of High-Profile Chinese Art Heists in His Next Film and ‘Model minority’? Not in Bling Empire, Crazy Rich Asians and 4 more pieces of US media





Last News:

Suns bounce back from loss, beat Timberwolves 113-101.

Federal judge says his successor should know Lakota culture.

Court-round up: Man threatened to kill pets and set fire to home.

UPDATE 1-Musk says Tesla would be shut down if its cars spied in China, elsewhere.

We're 'all ears' on Hometown Alaska this week.

Comparison of interest rates on tax saving debt investments.

'Take a ball on him' Devastated family's emotional tribute at Scots beach after losing dog to cancer.

Police refutes fake news on Clementi raid, says did not involve drugs seizure and firearms.

Jail for man, 25, who had sex with child on Halloween.

Europe's vaccine rollout needs AstraZeneca.