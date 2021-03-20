© Instagram / john wayne





Why John Wayne Turned Down Starring In A Western With Clint Eastwood and John Wayne Once Accidentally Shot a Western Star in the Behind on a Hunting Trip





John Wayne Once Accidentally Shot a Western Star in the Behind on a Hunting Trip and Why John Wayne Turned Down Starring In A Western With Clint Eastwood





Last News:

Marvel's 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier': You watched the first episode, here's what to know.

Review: ‘Happily’ is ambitious and fun but wildly uneven.

Amazon And The Electrification Of Urban Transport.

March Madness: Virginia vs. Ohio odds, picks and prediction.

Jumpmaster: Travis Pastrana Schools Us in the Art of Airing It Out.

India, US to expand military engagement, defense ties.

Theater's day of reckoning: William 'BJ' Robinson and Ciarlene Coleman: 'Our industry and world will evolve,.

With city's 'wish list' for University Avenue Corridor established, backers and city leaders now consider next steps.

Wolf Administration Receives Grant for Parent Pathways Initiative to Support Economic Advancement for Families.

New Proud Boys indictment says group leaders used radios and encrypted chats to coordinate.

Theater's day of reckoning: San Diego stage companies answer the call for equity, diversity and inclusion.

Buddy Boeheim and Syracuse's attack leaves overmatched SDSU flailing.