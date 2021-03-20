Asa Butterfield: 'Sex Education reassures people they’re not weird or alone' and “If I’d Worked With Marty Now, I’d Have Been Bricking Myself”: Asa Butterfield Talks ‘Sex Education’ & Making ‘Hugo’ With Martin Scorsese
By: Linda Davis
2021-03-20 17:49:08
Asa Butterfield: 'Sex Education reassures people they’re not weird or alone' and «If I’d Worked With Marty Now, I’d Have Been Bricking Myself»: Asa Butterfield Talks ‘Sex Education’ & Making ‘Hugo’ With Martin Scorsese
«If I’d Worked With Marty Now, I’d Have Been Bricking Myself»: Asa Butterfield Talks ‘Sex Education’ & Making ‘Hugo’ With Martin Scorsese and Asa Butterfield: 'Sex Education reassures people they’re not weird or alone'
Lana Del Rey: Chemtrails Over the Country Club review – bold and beautiful.
Imagine how much worse the COVID-19 pandemic would be without music.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Romantic Dinner Date at Nobu.
Local NY judge quits over 'vulgar' texts about ex-girlfriend.
Georgia musicians turn to new way of life, in a school bus.
Telles impressed by Man Utd’s group of bad losers and sees them on ‘right path’ to trophies.
Dock & Paddle Reopens For Patio Season.
Pandemic inspires launch of hybrid fitness studio in Plymouth.
Dil Diyan Gallan Today's Episode 20th March 2021: Watch Latest Updates & Spoilers.
COVID put 21-year-old on a ventilator, Then she gave birth.
Biden Is on His Heels Amid a Migrant Surge at Mexico Border.