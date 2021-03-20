© Instagram / max greenfield





Why Max Greenfield Never Checks His Phone in the Grocery Store Checkout Line and 'New Girl': Max Greenfield's Schmidt Improvised Half the Kisses With Jake Johnson's Nick





Why Max Greenfield Never Checks His Phone in the Grocery Store Checkout Line and 'New Girl': Max Greenfield's Schmidt Improvised Half the Kisses With Jake Johnson's Nick





Last News:

'New Girl': Max Greenfield's Schmidt Improvised Half the Kisses With Jake Johnson's Nick and Why Max Greenfield Never Checks His Phone in the Grocery Store Checkout Line

Ben Simmons Rips NCAA for Disparities Between Women's and Men's Tourneys.

Deep South News Digest.

DNR hopes genetic studies will help them manage WV's walleye and bass.

Paul Joseph for Natick Select Board.

Public meetings scheduled for the week of March 21.

Pacific Northwest Sportsmen’s Show and Portland Boat Show set to open, but with ‘whole new playbook’.

Cynder Sinclair’s ‘Wild and Precious Life’ Filled with Lessons for Success.

Climate is on the agenda this year. A carbon tax should be too.

Biden’s closest advisors have ties to big business and Wall Street with some making millions.

Saturn changed colors, and Hubble was watching.

Stuart resident Rob Kavovit, remembered as star Syracuse lacrosse player, dies at 45.

'90 Day Fiance' Stars Loren and Alex Brovarnik Expecting Baby No. 2.