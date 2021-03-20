© Instagram / avenged sevenfold





Avenged Sevenfold Share Studio Update in New Video and We might not have to wait too much longer for Avenged Sevenfold’s new album





We might not have to wait too much longer for Avenged Sevenfold’s new album and Avenged Sevenfold Share Studio Update in New Video





Last News:

'We can't arrest our way out of this problem,' Lions Park cleared of overnight stays.

Zidane: «We controlled the game and deserved the win».

Former Mumbai Top Cop and Maharashtra Home Minister in Open War, Trade Grave Charges.

League One highlights and round-up: Hull, Peterborough, Sunderland held.

Chelsea fans will love what Thiago Silva and Jorginho said to Emerson before Atletico Madrid tie.

Everton vs Man City LIVE.

Tottenham and Chelsea given Paulo Dybala transfer boost because of Man Utd star Paul Pogba.

Scores of people gather in Barnstaple park to protest against lockdown and 5G.

Angry Erling Haaland storms down tunnel and hurls Dortmund shirt at opponent.

New MN sunfish regulations in effect on nearly 100 lakes.

Kourtney Kardashian Wears Naughty Shirt on Date With Travis Barker: See Their Cutest Photos.

Coral Springs Man Literally Runs Out the Clock on Chabad Fundraiser • Coral Springs Talk.