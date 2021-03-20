© Instagram / sela ward





Plans change for Sela Ward Parkway revitalization project and Sela Ward shares cheerleader pic, gives Alabama a ‘Roll Tide’ before SEC game





Sela Ward shares cheerleader pic, gives Alabama a ‘Roll Tide’ before SEC game and Plans change for Sela Ward Parkway revitalization project





Last News:

Longmont’s HOPE to host panel discussion on diversity, equity and inclusion April 2.

Florida Travel: What It Was Like Visiting Disney World and the Beach for 2021 Spring Break.

Updates: Eastern Washington leads No. 3 seed Kansas in second half.

Ohio State's E.J. Liddell receives threats after Buckeyes' early exit from NCAA Tournament.

Schitt's Creek: 5 Times Stevie & David Were Friendship Goals (& 5 Alexis & Twyla Were).

Town Of Northborough Massachusetts Travel And Gathering Changes On March 22.

EHV and environmental education exams on March 24 and 27: BIE.

10 Bite-Sized Shonen Anime You Can Watch In One Sitting.

Cops: Married teacher couple smoked marijuana with students.

Govt to establish 3 PAC women battalions after female warriors: CM.

JPCC holds Commemoration Day to recall 1940 Ramgarh Conference.