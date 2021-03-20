© Instagram / scotty mccreery





Scotty McCreery's Wife Gabi Makes a Cameo In His Brand New 'You Time' Video [Watch] and WATCH: Scotty McCreery Takes an Ice-Cold Plunge to Help the Special Olympics





Scotty McCreery's Wife Gabi Makes a Cameo In His Brand New 'You Time' Video [Watch] and WATCH: Scotty McCreery Takes an Ice-Cold Plunge to Help the Special Olympics





Last News:

WATCH: Scotty McCreery Takes an Ice-Cold Plunge to Help the Special Olympics and Scotty McCreery's Wife Gabi Makes a Cameo In His Brand New 'You Time' Video [Watch]

Famed Tiffany jewelry designer Elsa Peretti dead at age 80.

Hundreds rally in Atlanta to support Asian American community after fatal shootings.

Police: 12-Year-Old Boy Stabbed Inside Liberty Avenue McDonald’s, Transported In Critical Condition.

Tra’Renee Chambers on her new KATU-TV talk show: ‘This is definitely going to be something different’.

Chicago Weather: A Sensational Sunday On Tap.

Brilliant Ireland dominate England to end on a high.

Photos: Liverpool's internal game at AXA Training Centre on Saturday.

Nick Broomfield on making his most personal film yet: «I felt incredibly insecure about it».

Devastated couple's home floats away on their wedding day in NSW floods.

BC Ferries union expresses 'deep disappointment' after marine workers not included on vaccine priority list – 100 Mile House Free Press.

Scottish independence would be like Brexit on a rocket to Mars, Lib Dem leader warns.