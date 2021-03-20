© Instagram / midsommar





Florence Pugh reflects on the ‘awkward’ Midsommar crying scene and Joaquin Phoenix to star in Midsommar director's next film





Florence Pugh reflects on the ‘awkward’ Midsommar crying scene and Joaquin Phoenix to star in Midsommar director's next film





Last News:

Joaquin Phoenix to star in Midsommar director's next film and Florence Pugh reflects on the ‘awkward’ Midsommar crying scene

Pink-shirted volunteers flood Fort Worth to pick up litter as Cowtown Cleanup returns.

NCAA tournament: South Dakota State takes another shot at Syracuse.

Town expects to receive $3.7 million from COVID-19 stimulus package.

Havertz reveals ‘big ambition’ at Chelsea as £70m star seeks to erase cup final pain with Blues.

The Harry and Meghan culture war shows Britain's inability to have a nuanced discussion about race.

UAE Covid vaccine: Free jab now for all residents aged 16 and above.

France v Wales, Six Nations 2021: live score and latest updates.

Scuffles and arrests as anti-lockdown protesters march through London.

New Mexico legislature delivers virus aid, civil rights; falters on pot.