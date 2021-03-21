© Instagram / Jason Bateman





SAG Awards nominee profile: Jason Bateman (‘Ozark’) eyes a repeat win after a year on hiatus and Golden Globes Final Predictions: Best TV Actor (Drama) – Jason Bateman Is the Man





Golden Globes Final Predictions: Best TV Actor (Drama) – Jason Bateman Is the Man and SAG Awards nominee profile: Jason Bateman (‘Ozark’) eyes a repeat win after a year on hiatus





Last News:

A year into pandemic, local leaders reflect on past struggles and warn of those yet to come.

Skarstedt Gallery opens pop-up space at the Royal Poinciana Plaza with KAWS exhibit.

Kasatkina, Gasparyan set up all-Russian final in St. Petersburg.

Vienna Twp. holds Easter Bunny Drive to celebrate with the community.

Gov. Lujan Grisham confirms there will be special session on cannabis legalization.

Purdue Puts 3 Up On Platform Diving, Texas Scores 3 Divers On Day 3.

Baseball vs Akron on 3/20/2021.

Showtime: CU Buffs light up Georgetown to advance in NCAA Tournament.

Rush on Aussie travel expected if trans-Tasman bubble opens.

Asian women say Atlanta shootings point to relentless, racist tropes.

Manchester City's quadruple dream remains intact thanks to Gundogan.