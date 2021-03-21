© Instagram / Jackie Chan





12 Best Jackie Chan Movies and Jackie Chan: 10 Fight Scenes That Took Place In Iconic Locations





Jackie Chan: 10 Fight Scenes That Took Place In Iconic Locations and 12 Best Jackie Chan Movies





Last News:

Balloon store and gift shop in Malone offers colorful options, gift ideas.

Hopkinton voters pass operating budget and teachers contract during drive-though voting.

Interstate 25 in Loveland closed following a truck fire and diesel spill.

Viral video shows older brother teaching younger brother how to calm down – and it works.

Can the Rangers shut down the Caps’ offense again?

Tribes to get record funding from American Rescue Plan.

Sister Jean has reviewed the game film — and the 101-year-old chaplain is confident Loyola Chicago can upset Illinois in Sunday’s second-round matchup.

Baylor vs. Wisconsin: 2021 NCAA Tournament game preview, TV schedule, odds.

Dajuan Harris' breakout performance in NCAA Tournament shows he belongs in KU's starting 5.

Sayville lawmaker questions Cuomo decision to retain curfew on restaurants.

Baseball vs Notre Dame on 3/20/2021.

Experience Lastlings in a New Way with 'First Contact' (Live Acoustic) [Review] Experience an all-new Lastlings with their 'First Contact' (Live Acoustic) EP.