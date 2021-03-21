© Instagram / Bette Midler





Bette Midler Reveals 2 Songs She Regrets Ever Recording and Bette Midler mocks Rush Limbaugh with KKK comparison less than a week after his death





Bette Midler mocks Rush Limbaugh with KKK comparison less than a week after his death and Bette Midler Reveals 2 Songs She Regrets Ever Recording





Last News:

Hundreds Rally And March Through Oakland To Protest Against Hate Directed At Asian Community.

Mild with Lots of Sunshine Sunday and Monday.

Rare sighting of tropical false killer whales off Newport and Laguna beaches.

Coronavirus: Orange County reports 118 new cases and 26 new deaths as of March 20.

Two suspects arrested for two shooting deaths outside Westminster bar.

Getting the facts right on Operation Warp Speed.

Iowa Delegation Splits Along Party Lines On Immigrant Bills.

Alex Mack on 49ers offense: ‘It’s a system I can be really good in’.

Hearing on discharge pleas on March 31.

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: First Open Bible Church Continues To Help Those In Need.

COVID's misery, once centered in New Orleans, has quietly shifted to north Louisiana.