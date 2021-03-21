© Instagram / Jack Black





Should The Flash Movie Recast Jack Black as Green Lantern? and A Forgotten Jack Black Movie Just Hit Netflix





A Forgotten Jack Black Movie Just Hit Netflix and Should The Flash Movie Recast Jack Black as Green Lantern?





Last News:

Sunday brings sunshine and warmer air.

Dallas County reports 12 COVID-19 deaths, 227 cases; Tarrant County adds 14 deaths.

Significant earthquake of magnitude 5.0 just reported 57 km southeast of Karpathos, Greece.

Razorbacks Surge On Back Nine, Remain in Second.

First Turkish air strikes on Kurdish zone in Syria in 17 months: monitor.

1.1 million Minnesota children could qualify for expanded tax credit.

Mother of 2015 Murder Victim Makes Plea for Information in Son's Death.

South Alabama baseball rallies past UT Arlington, 6-4.

No. 4 Florida State opens with win over No. 13 UNC Greensboro.

Hundreds rally in Atlanta to support Asian American community after fatal shootings.