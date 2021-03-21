© Instagram / Jennifer Hudson





Ciara poses up a storm with loc'd hair – and Jennifer Hudson is a fan and Cynthia Erivo Has Nothing But "Respect" for Jennifer Hudson's Portrayal of Aretha Franklin





Ciara poses up a storm with loc'd hair – and Jennifer Hudson is a fan and Cynthia Erivo Has Nothing But «Respect» for Jennifer Hudson's Portrayal of Aretha Franklin





Last News:

Cynthia Erivo Has Nothing But «Respect» for Jennifer Hudson's Portrayal of Aretha Franklin and Ciara poses up a storm with loc'd hair – and Jennifer Hudson is a fan

Explicit Consent for Pelvic and Prostate Exams: A Case for CT House Bill 5067.

Emergency Health and Nutrition Project continues the fight against cholera in Yemen.

Gas leak at site of water main break on Academy Boulevard at Maizeland.

When Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite caused UFO-like lights in the Somerset sky.

Miami Beach declares state of emergency due to spring break crowds.

City Walk hosts town hall to help homeless clients.

‘You Feel Better, You Feel Safe’: Union Halls Give J&J Vaccine to Hundreds.

Crews respond to structure fire Saturday afternoon.

RAMBLING TO THE SECOND ROUND: Some things change, but other stay the same for Sister Jean.