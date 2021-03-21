© Instagram / kirsten dunst





N.J.’s Kirsten Dunst will reportedly join ‘Spider-Man 3’ with Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst on Falling For Each Other: 'I Knew She'd Be in My Life for a Long Time'





N.J.’s Kirsten Dunst will reportedly join ‘Spider-Man 3’ with Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst on Falling For Each Other: 'I Knew She'd Be in My Life for a Long Time'





Last News:

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst on Falling For Each Other: 'I Knew She'd Be in My Life for a Long Time' and N.J.’s Kirsten Dunst will reportedly join ‘Spider-Man 3’ with Tom Holland, Zendaya

Recap and highlights: Kansas slips past Eastern Washington, Groves Bros. in first round of NCAA Tournament.

Saturday's NCAAs: LSU outmuscles St. Bonaventure 76-61, Michigan up next.

Houchin's PK leads Auburn over Louisville 3/20/2021.

Sasquatch: Hulu Docuseries' Trailer Actually May Make You a Believer.

Blackhawks' rough trip cuts playoff lead, could determine trade deadline plans: 10 observations.

Burtell M. Jefferson, Washington’s first Black police chief, dead at 96.

UVA Track & Field hosts first outdoor meet of the season.

Duke University will end its stay-in-place order as new Covid-19 cases decline.

LoL: LCS Mid-Season Showdown Recap.