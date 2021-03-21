© Instagram / colin hanks





MILESTONES: November 24 birthdays for Katherine Heigl, Sarah Hyland, Colin Hanks and How Colin Hanks Explained Coronavirus Pandemic to 2 Kids Following Dad Tom Hanks’ Diagnosis





How Colin Hanks Explained Coronavirus Pandemic to 2 Kids Following Dad Tom Hanks’ Diagnosis and MILESTONES: November 24 birthdays for Katherine Heigl, Sarah Hyland, Colin Hanks





Last News:

Homeless man shot and killed in northeast Fresno, police say.

Under Fire, The NCAA Apologizes And Unveils New Weight Room For Women's Tournament.

The Latest: Villanova against North Texas, slow and steady.

Virus bounces VCU from NCAA Tournament; Oregon advances.

Are The Friends Cast Really Friends? Monica And Rachel's Real-Life Relationship, In Pictures.

Chicago, Dallas open CDL Stage 2 with victories.

Grand Canyon falls to Luka Garza, Iowa in NCAA Tournament debut.

Quake info: Light mag. 3.9 earthquake.

US Businesses Near Border Struggle With Boundaries' Closure.

Four Roses releases commemorative bottle featuring Kentucky Derby Festival poster.

Movers and Shakers: Uniphar appoints new chief people officer.

MAFS spoilers: Are Virginia and Erik still together?