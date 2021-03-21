© Instagram / lionel richie





JSU student's American Idol audition leaves Lionel Richie choked up: 'That was powerful' and 'American Idol' recap: Lionel Richie brought to tears by formerly homeless teen and her mom





JSU student's American Idol audition leaves Lionel Richie choked up: 'That was powerful' and 'American Idol' recap: Lionel Richie brought to tears by formerly homeless teen and her mom





Last News:

'American Idol' recap: Lionel Richie brought to tears by formerly homeless teen and her mom and JSU student's American Idol audition leaves Lionel Richie choked up: 'That was powerful'

Amid eviction rumors, Echo Park homeless couple tie the knot.

How the border problem caught the Biden team off guard, and how they've scrambled to fix it.

Saturday highlights: Alabama rolls over Pitino, Iona 68-55.

How good is Ohio? Three reasons the Cinderella can go on deep March Madness run.

Cizikas scores 2 to help Islanders beat Flyers 6-1.

No. 22 Baseball Suffers 9-1 Loss to No. 1 Arkansas.

Bergeron strikes out career-high 10 batters in extra-innings loss to Valpo.

New Orleans-based US House seat headed to April 24 runoff.

Three takeaways from the Warriors’ loss to the Grizzlies, including Alen Smailagic’s uncertain future.

Schenectady routs Colonie at home to open season.

Trinity Morales scores twice, leads Salpointe Catholic to 4A girls soccer title.