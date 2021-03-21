© Instagram / miles teller





Why Miles Teller Almost Passed On Top Gun: Maverick Role and Miles Teller Says Life 'Is a Lot Less Stressful' After Marrying Keleigh Sperry





Why Miles Teller Almost Passed On Top Gun: Maverick Role and Miles Teller Says Life 'Is a Lot Less Stressful' After Marrying Keleigh Sperry





Last News:

Miles Teller Says Life 'Is a Lot Less Stressful' After Marrying Keleigh Sperry and Why Miles Teller Almost Passed On Top Gun: Maverick Role

OPINION: Community Organizations Need Full Funding and City Support to Prevent Violence.

Tiger Bats Silenced Again, LSU Shutout by Mississippi State 3-0.

Hundreds rally against racism in San Francisco's Chinatown.

SchooLinks Lands $8.3 Million to Expand its College and Career Readiness Platform.

Arkansas vs. Alabama: How to watch and listen, forecast, pitching matchup, team comparisons.

Hunter and Smith vie for Court of Appeals seat, 2 former mayors in Bastrop runoff.

Track and field results (March 20): See which Dallas-area athletes, teams had the best marks.

As Phase 1c opens, Lauderdale and Colbert county reporting good vaccination numbers.

Study maps structure and mechanism of a membrane enzyme that plays role in inflammation, cancer.

Livingston Named Among Best Places to Live and Raise a Family in New Jersey in 2021.

Bucks 120, Spurs 113: Big fourth quarter fuels victory and leaves a mentor waiting to make history.

Downtown Greensboro 'Open Streets' initiative back just in time for spring.