© Instagram / ray charles





Black History Month: Maceo Parker's idol, Ray Charles and Musicians cover Ray Charles' "Georgia On My Mind" to Encourage Voters





Black History Month: Maceo Parker's idol, Ray Charles and Musicians cover Ray Charles' «Georgia On My Mind» to Encourage Voters





Last News:

Musicians cover Ray Charles' «Georgia On My Mind» to Encourage Voters and Black History Month: Maceo Parker's idol, Ray Charles

Getting to know new UConn women's commit Ayanna Patterson, why she chose the Huskies and how she helps make UConn bad for basketball again.

What 3 historians share have learned by studying the life of Joseph Smith.

Saturday Night One: Pac-12 unbeaten through first round, in range of record-breaking NCAA cash haul.

Steer wrestler Hunter Cure captures Montgomery victory.

Westerville Central, St. Francis DeSales and Worthington Christian reach State Finals.

Soul Community Planet Acquires Hilo Seaside Hotel.

Former Milton Middle School employee indicted on sex abuse charge.

«There've Been Some Lapses»: What Ashoka University Said On Latest Exits.

Kris Aquino on what to expect from her tell-all: 'My true feelings will be revealed'.

Snowmobiler Dies After Fall Near Nevada County Lake.

Under-fire Bruce vows to battle on as Newcastle rot continues.

Brisbane weather: Southeast QLD hit by heavy rain after storms on the Gold Coast.