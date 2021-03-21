© Instagram / rose leslie





Rose Leslie (Ygritte) lands lead role in HBO’s The Time Traveler’s Wife and Game of Thrones stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington welcome their first child, a baby boy





Game of Thrones stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington welcome their first child, a baby boy





