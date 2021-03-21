© Instagram / beth behrs





Thursday, March 4th: Working up a sweat with CBS 17’s Bill Rey; Tichina Arnold and Beth Behrs Interview and Beth Behrs Reveals She Was A Real Life ‘Broke Girl’ Before Landing ‘2 Broke Girls’ Role





Beth Behrs Reveals She Was A Real Life ‘Broke Girl’ Before Landing ‘2 Broke Girls’ Role and Thursday, March 4th: Working up a sweat with CBS 17’s Bill Rey; Tichina Arnold and Beth Behrs Interview





Last News:

Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro under pressure over coronavirus policy.

A jumpstart to joy.

Japan, U.S. defence chiefs affirm cooperation on Taiwan: Kyodo.

New Jersey takes on Pittsburgh for division battle.

Welsh students succeeding on first degree at new veterinary university despite COVID-19.

Natural Disaster Declared In Australian State, Evacuations On.

Inside the Bullpen: recall numbers force Gov. Newsom to speak about upcoming election.

Daniel Bryan reveals why he doesn't want to be a full-time WWE star.

GUEST COLUMN: Flag of our Fathers.

Biden's top aides unlikely to qualify for relief payments.

TNGDA opposes diversion of doctors for COVID-19 duty to Chennai, threatens agitation.