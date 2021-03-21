© Instagram / doc martin





Quirky cottage for sale close to Doc Martin's surgery in Port Isaac and Whitewashed fisherman's cottage close to TV's Doc Martin goes up for sale for £595,000





Quirky cottage for sale close to Doc Martin's surgery in Port Isaac and Whitewashed fisherman's cottage close to TV's Doc Martin goes up for sale for £595,000





Last News:

Whitewashed fisherman's cottage close to TV's Doc Martin goes up for sale for £595,000 and Quirky cottage for sale close to Doc Martin's surgery in Port Isaac

Sunny and a bit warmer.

Field hockey: Meet the 12 nominees for Seacoast High School Sports Awards.

Nomination for Arts Quincy 2020-21 awards now open.

Elizabeth Hurley looks phenomenal in strapless swimsuit – and she has exciting news to share!

Facing public pressure, palm oil firms are going green: study.

SBI UPI Services to be Affected Today: Check SBI Statement, Alternatives And Other Details.

A Season Day Today, Warmer on Monday, Rain Returns Tuesday.

President Biden 'doing fine' after multiple falls on Air Force One's stairway, Today reports.