‘Gravity Falls’ Creator Alex Hirsch Calls Voter Fraud Hotline, Reports Hamburglar-Like Theft In His Characters’ Voices and ‘Gravity Falls’ Creator Alex Hirsch Brings Back the Mystery Shack, Sort of, via Disney Channel’s ‘Amphibia’ (EXCLUSIVE)
By: Joshua Rodriguez
2021-03-21 13:32:12
‘Gravity Falls’ Creator Alex Hirsch Brings Back the Mystery Shack, Sort of, via Disney Channel’s ‘Amphibia’ (EXCLUSIVE) and ‘Gravity Falls’ Creator Alex Hirsch Calls Voter Fraud Hotline, Reports Hamburglar-Like Theft In His Characters’ Voices
Police block off Whiteford Road and Valencia Drive during investigation in Sylvania Township.
Detroit Pistons stock watch: Frank Jackson, Isaiah Stewart trending up after strong week.
International Online Blitz Open.
TV Review: New show brings big MCU action to small screen.
The World Turns Greek on March 25 to Mark Greece's Bicentennial.
Mother-Daughter Memories: Ghalia Mahmoudi and Najla Zaini On Bringing Out The Best In Each Other.
Covid-19: 1327 new cases, four fatalities bring death toll to 1233.
Kenny Golladay bought into Giants' vision, vows to be difference-maker.
Colorado's new coronavirus vaccine phase, plenty of available shots draws people to rural Colorado.
Using the ocean to track volcanic activity at Kilauea.
The Vaccination Selfie Dilemma: To Share Or Not To Share In A City Of Haves And Have Nots.