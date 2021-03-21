© Instagram / i am legend





Why I Am Legend Has One of the Most Frustrating Endings in Science Fiction and 10 Action-Adventure Movies To Watch If You Love I Am Legend





10 Action-Adventure Movies To Watch If You Love I Am Legend and Why I Am Legend Has One of the Most Frustrating Endings in Science Fiction





Last News:

Faith: Simple things.

March Madness 2021: The Best and Worst of Day 2.

OSU professor examines the powerful role of literature in 'Wonderworks'.

Ed Brubaker and The Winter Soldier.

With Sharpie, construction worker honors mom on new Crew Stadium: 'Her name will always be there'.

After A Year Of Mostly Cancellations, Bookings Are Back For Many Event Venues.

The Joe Biden administration immigration policy is bordering on reckless.

AJ Pritchard's girlfriend was in intensive care and needed 3 skin grafts to treat burns.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2021, 1st Test: Match Preview And Prediction.

Watch out for these upcoming biopics and thank us later!

John Pritchett: Railroaded.