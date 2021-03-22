© Instagram / Shakira





We Love That SHAKIRA Loves METALLICA and Pop Singer Shakira Posts About Listening to Metallica





Pop Singer Shakira Posts About Listening to Metallica and We Love That SHAKIRA Loves METALLICA





Last News:

Refurbished phones and laptops can save you a bundle. 5 questions to ask before you buy.

AP sources: Iran threatens U.S. Army post and top general.

Remaining very sunny and dry to start the new week with warm temperatures.

Married 66 years, husband, wife die minutes apart of COVID-19.

Notes: Stephan wins job; Naylor slowed.

Here's a new Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade's «extended and enhanced features» trailer.

No. 4 Virginia wins pair of matches 5-2 against Georgia Tech and Clemson to remain undefeated in ACC.

NBA odds: Mavericks vs. Blazers prediction, odds, pick, and more.

BARNYARD BRIEFS: Weathers urges vaccination for farm workers.

Hits & misses: Arsenal's best and worst, Chelsea face fixture fatigue.

Longtime Two Rivers City Council Member Donates Thousands to City Fire and Police Departments.

Police: Man dies, woman injured following shooting in Russell neighborhood.