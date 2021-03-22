© Instagram / Hailee Steinfeld





Game of Thrones’ Finn Jones advised Hailee Steinfeld to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Hailee Steinfeld finally confirms she's in the new Marvel Hawkeye series





Game of Thrones’ Finn Jones advised Hailee Steinfeld to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Hailee Steinfeld finally confirms she's in the new Marvel Hawkeye series





Last News:

Hailee Steinfeld finally confirms she's in the new Marvel Hawkeye series and Game of Thrones’ Finn Jones advised Hailee Steinfeld to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Police arrest man for DUI and weapon charges.

NASA's SAGE III Carries on Critical Measurements of Stratospheric Aerosols and Ozone.

Social justice for toddlers: New books, programs start conversation early.

Grant House Wins Two Events, Sets Meet Record at Day 2 of Phoenix Sectionals.

Ashoka, its ex-professors move to salvage situation.

China Picks New Central Bank Policy Makers as It Focuses on Risk.

Florida adds nearly 4,000 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Fans cheer on Badgers as March Madness returns.

Car crashes into two buildings on Cervantes St. in Pensacola.

Hyde says Orioles' final roster decisions will be tough ones.

Google releases ‘WifiNanScan App’ on Play Store to measure distance between phones.